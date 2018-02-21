Police: Landlord fired shotgun over tenant not paying rent

Authorities say a Mid-Michigan landlord fired a shotgun over his tenant not paying the rent.

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office were called Tuesday, Feb. 20 to the 8000 block of E. Broadway Road in Chippewa Township for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they learned a neighbor had fired off a shot gun in the backyard of a 43-year-old woman’s home. No one was injured.

As the investigation continued, police learned the neighbor who fired the gun, a 35-year-old Chippewa Township man, was the landlord of the woman who called police.

The woman and landlord had been in an argument on text message over the rent being due, police said.

The argument continued to escalate until the man allegedly came in the backyard of the rental property and fired off a round from the shotgun.

The man then returned to his home before police arrived on scene.

Police said he refused to have contact with police via telephone or other communication. They eventually made contact with him through an open back door of his home and took him into custody.

Two shot guns were seized from the home, police said.

