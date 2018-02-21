Clogged, frozen culverts cause flooding in Gladwin County

Officials are investigating after the bodies of a woman and two young children were found in Bay County.More >
Officials are investigating after the bodies of a woman and two young children were found in Bay County.More >
The Clare County Emergency Management and county officials are seeking a state of emergency declaration for the county.More >
The Clare County Emergency Management and county officials are seeking a state of emergency declaration for the county.More >
People more likely to get a severe salmonella infection include pregnant women, young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems.More >
People more likely to get a severe salmonella infection include pregnant women, young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems.More >
A Mid-Michigan sheriff's office is investigating a bizarre breaking and entering. Thieves left behind a flyer after breaking into an Isabella County home, the Isabella County Sheriff's Office said.More >
A Mid-Michigan sheriff's office is investigating a bizarre breaking and entering. Thieves left behind a flyer after breaking into an Isabella County home, the Isabella County Sheriff's Office said.More >
Floodwaters continue to rise in parts of Michigan as a storm sweeps across the Midwest and Great Plans, bringing heavy rains, snow and ice.More >
Floodwaters continue to rise in parts of Michigan as a storm sweeps across the Midwest and Great Plans, bringing heavy rains, snow and ice.More >
Do you know where Marc Cates is? Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information on his whereabouts.More >
Do you know where Marc Cates is? Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information on his whereabouts.More >
Two young girls were rescued Tuesday after becoming trapped in flood waters.More >
Two young girls were rescued Tuesday after becoming trapped in flood waters.More >
Authorities say a suburban Detroit man destroyed a home by using a smoke bomb in an attempt to get skunks out of a crawlspace.More >
Authorities say a suburban Detroit man destroyed a home by using a smoke bomb in an attempt to get skunks out of a crawlspace.More >
Authorities have identified a young woman killed in a wrong-way crash on I-75.More >
Authorities have identified a young woman killed in a wrong-way crash on I-75.More >
A new invasive species has turned up in Lake Superior, the bloody red shrimp.More >
A new invasive species has turned up in Lake Superior, the bloody red shrimp.More >