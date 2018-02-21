Clogged, frozen culverts cause flooding in Gladwin County

Side roads throughout Mid-Michigan are sloppy stretches of ice, or in some cases, entirely covered with water.

According to Gladwin County Road Commission, some of the flooding along Schmidt Road in Gladwin County is the result of clogged or frozen culverts.

The superintendent said they’ve been getting calls about flooding and deteriorating roads all morning and afternoon.

They saw drivers in ditches and several gravel roads submerged entirely.

He said they hope the worst is over but, for now, his crews are working around the clock to try to keep roads drivable.

“We’ve got a lot of driveway culverts that are frozen up and plugged up with ditches choked up with ice and snow, kind of causing us some drainage problems,” David Greaves said.

Joe Job said it was a shock to wake up to.

“When I walked over there, it’s a lot louder. Usually, it’s a pretty small creek but you can hear it flowing today,” Job said.

The road commission’s focus now is working on clearing out drainage areas.

They’ve been through twice already, keeping an eye on the culvert to make sure it doesn’t fail.

