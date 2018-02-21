Saginaw's Most Wanted: Looking for Eddie "Buck" Bowens - WNEM TV 5

Saginaw's Most Wanted: Looking for Eddie "Buck" Bowens

SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

Saginaw Police are asking for your help tracking down Eddie Damont Bowens, also known as “Buck”.

Investigators said that on Sept. 16, 2017, Veris Thompson, a single mother of four, was purposely hit by a vehicle, crushing her against a tree.

Bowens, the alleged driver, took off.

He is wanted for murder.

Bowens is 5’5”, and weighs around 200 pounds.

