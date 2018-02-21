Island Park in Mt. Pleasant closed due to flooding - WNEM TV 5

Island Park in Mt. Pleasant closed due to flooding

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
MT. PLEASANT, MI (WNEM) -

The City of Mt. Pleasant has closed Island Park until further notice due to flooding.

Island Park is a 50-acre park located at the north end of town behind City Hall and on Main Street.

As more information becomes available, updates will be posted to the city’s website, here.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.