District: Student had 2 loaded airsoft guns in school

A Mid-Michigan student is not in class today after officials said he brought two loaded airsoft guns to school.

It happened at Almont Community Schools in Lapeer County on Feb. 20.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent William Kalmar said at around 9:25 a.m., a student informed staff that another student had what appeared to be two guns in his binder.

The police liaison officer went into action and found the weapons.

The student who brought the airsoft guns to school has been addressed by the appropriate authorities, according to the district, and is not in school.

The district also said that at no time were students threatened.

The district also had high praise for the student who reported the guns.

