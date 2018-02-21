Rescues, evacuations underway near Rifle River

Rescue efforts are underway due to rising flood waters in Arenac County.

According to central dispatch, the Standish and Sterling Fire Departments are evacuating and rescuing people in the Pinnacle Park Neighborhood along the Rifle River.

That’s in Deep River Township, in the Sterling and Omer areas.

It's not clear how many people are impacted at this time.

The Rifle River near Sterling is currently at 12.96 feet and is cresting now. Major flood stage is 13 feet.

