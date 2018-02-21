Rescues, evacuations underway near Rifle River

Officials are investigating after the bodies of a woman and two young children were found in Bay County.More >
Officials are investigating after the bodies of a woman and two young children were found in Bay County.More >
Unionville-Sebewaing School District was put into “secure mode” Wednesday following word of a possible gun threat.More >
Unionville-Sebewaing School District was put into “secure mode” Wednesday following word of a possible gun threat.More >
Floodwaters continue to rise in parts of Michigan as a storm sweeps across the Midwest and Great Plans, bringing heavy rains, snow and ice.More >
Floodwaters continue to rise in parts of Michigan as a storm sweeps across the Midwest and Great Plans, bringing heavy rains, snow and ice.More >
Rescue efforts are underway due to rising flood waters in Arenac County.More >
Rescue efforts are underway due to rising flood waters in Arenac County.More >
The Clare County Emergency Management and county officials are seeking a state of emergency declaration for the county.More >
The Clare County Emergency Management and county officials are seeking a state of emergency declaration for the county.More >
A Mid-Michigan student is not in class today after officials said he brought two loaded airsoft guns to school.More >
A Mid-Michigan student is not in class today after officials said he brought two loaded airsoft guns to school.More >
People more likely to get a severe salmonella infection include pregnant women, young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems.More >
People more likely to get a severe salmonella infection include pregnant women, young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems.More >
Two fisherman are recovering after they were rescued from an ice flow on the Saginaw Bay.More >
Two fisherman are recovering after they were rescued from an ice flow on the Saginaw Bay.More >
A Mid-Michigan sheriff's office is investigating a bizarre breaking and entering. Thieves left behind a flyer after breaking into an Isabella County home, the Isabella County Sheriff's Office said.More >
A Mid-Michigan sheriff's office is investigating a bizarre breaking and entering. Thieves left behind a flyer after breaking into an Isabella County home, the Isabella County Sheriff's Office said.More >
Do you know where Marc Cates is? Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information on his whereabouts.More >
Do you know where Marc Cates is? Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information on his whereabouts.More >