Secure mode lifted after investigation at USA Schools

Unionville-Sebewaing School District was put into “secure mode” Wednesday following word of a possible gun threat.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent George Rierson said that the district got a phone call from a relative of one of their students.

That person said they got a text from a student who heard rumors of a gun threat.

All buildings were put into secure mode and students were secured in their classrooms.

The investigation found that conversations between students led to a rumor about a possible gun threat.

That was texted to the person who contacted the district.

At that point, the secure mode was lifted.

