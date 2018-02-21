Water receding, thousands of dollars in damage at Chesaning park

Water has started to recede in the Saginaw County community of Chesaning, but it’s left behind some damage and large ice chunks.

While the water has gone down at Cole Park, TV5 has been told by officials that damage to the playscape, picnic area, and fences will run in the tens-of-thousands of dollars.

It could be some time before the park is fully usable again.

There was also concern about the walking bridge in Chesaning, but it is still standing, although TV5 crews did spot officials out assessing it.

The river is still very high in the area.

See James Felton's Facebook Live from Cole Park by clicking here.

