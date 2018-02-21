Fuel clean-up underway after train derailment - WNEM TV 5

Fuel clean-up underway after train derailment

TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Tuscola County officials are on the scene of a freight train derailment that caused diesel fuel to spill on the ground.

It happened at around 11 p.m. on Feb. 20 in Akron.

Police said that only the 2 locomotives derailed, but that “saddle” tanks carrying 800 gallons of diesel fuel split open and spilled.

Clean-up is currently underway, and East Street between M-138 and Lynn is closed.

It’s unclear when that stretch will re-open.

