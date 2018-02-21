VIDEO: Crews rescue 90-year-old from floodwaters

Officials have rescued a 90-year-old woman trapped by floodwaters in her home.

The Flint Fire Department was called in to 2234 Mayberry Avenue in Flint after the woman became trapped by 8-10 inches of standing water.

Officials said the water was high enough that it blew out the pilot light to the woman’s gas heater.

TV5 crews on the scene say the woman is fine.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.