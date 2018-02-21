Woman convicted of Michigan killing awaits Indiana trial - WNEM TV 5

Woman convicted of Michigan killing awaits Indiana trial

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) -

A woman convicted in the killing and dismemberment of a man in Michigan's Upper Peninsula has pleaded not guilty to charges she later gave her husband a fatal heroin overdose in northwestern Indiana.

A Lake County judge on Wednesday scheduled a July trial for 35-year-old Kelly Cochran on murder charges for Jason Cochran's 2016 death in Hobart. The Post-Tribune reports court documents say Kelly Cochran told investigators she killed her husband because he took "the only good thing" in her life with the 2014 attack on her boyfriend Christopher Regan in Iron County, Michigan.

Cochran was sentenced last year to life in prison for Regan's death. Prosecutors maintained she lured Regan to her home where Jason Cochran shot Regan and then helped dismember and hide his remains in the woods.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.