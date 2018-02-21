Police investigate after 1-year-old dies after walking into standing water

Police are investigating after a 1-year-old girl died after walking away from her home into standing water.

It happened on Wednesday, Feb. 21 in Sheridan, just north of Ionia.

The child walked away from her home and found her way into standing water in the backyard of her home, Michigan State Police said.

The standing water was due to rain and melting snow.

Police were dispatched to the home at 10:12 a.m. when a 2-and-a-half-year-old child, who is the girl’s sibling, was found walking near the roadway.

Once officers arrived on scene they found the girl in the water. She was taken to Sheridan Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The other child is safe with family.

Police and Child Protective Services are investigating the incident.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

