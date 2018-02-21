Businesses deal with flooding following heavy rain

Officials are investigating after the bodies of a woman and two young children were found in Bay County.More >
Residents had to be rescued due to rising flood waters in Arenac County on Wednesday.More >
Unionville-Sebewaing School District was put into “secure mode” Wednesday following word of a possible gun threat.More >
Floodwaters continue to rise in parts of Michigan as a storm sweeps across the Midwest and Great Plans, bringing heavy rains, snow and ice.More >
A Mid-Michigan student is not in class today after officials said he brought two loaded airsoft guns to school.More >
Ryan Robert Debruyne has been charged with making a false report or threat of terrorism and was arraigned in court on Tuesday.More >
The Clare County Emergency Management and county officials are seeking a state of emergency declaration for the county.More >
Two young girls were rescued Tuesday after becoming trapped in flood waters.More >
People more likely to get a severe salmonella infection include pregnant women, young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems.More >
Two fisherman are recovering after they were rescued from an ice flow on the Saginaw Bay.More >
