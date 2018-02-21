Businesses deal with flooding following heavy rain

Rising flood waters have caused road closures across Mid-Michigan.

Homeowners and businesses scrambled to keep the water from coming inside, but for some it was too late for that.

“Half of our business is wet,” said Connie Ayres, owner of Universal Lift Parts in Flint.

The yard at the business looks more like a moat and the inside is only slightly better.

“We had to move all the cars off the property for the night. Probably for the next few nights and it also ruined some parts,” Ayres said.

Ayres supplies auto parts to local customers. Inside some of her building they had to move products to higher ground so they would not get waterlogged.

Ayres said she can’t let this kind of destruction slow them down so, she and her employees adjust.

“We had to send somebody to the store so that they could buy some waders. So, they could get over to the other part of the building and pull parts for customers who have ordered something because right now it’s about knee-high,” Ayres said.

Luke Lang has been busy wading through the water gathering parts. He said with the colder temperatures on Wednesday, he is not exactly enjoying himself.

“It’s not fun. Yeah, we have batteries over there and we have to walk through the aisles to get there and pull some items for our customers. Let me just tell you the water is cold,” Lang said.

Behind the auto parts supplier lies Gilky Creek. Ayres blames a lot of the flooding on that. She said it has been a long time since they have had to deal with this much water from it.

“Oh my gosh, we have to go through this again. But hey, no one has got hurt so we will deal with it,” she said.

Ayres said she has not seen flooding like this in more than a decade and she is hoping this is the last time for a while.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.