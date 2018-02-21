Sheriff urges drivers to avoid flooded roadways

Motorists are finding flooded roads a menace.

Drivers on Linden Road in Genesee County tested the waters on Wednesday. They drove over a closed roadway covered in water. Larger vehicles made it through, but others were not as lucky.

Flint Township police responded to a driver stuck in a flooded portion of Linden Road, south of Bristol Road.

The woman attempted to drive through the closed road and had to be towed out. Police said she was not harmed, but her car might be another story.

Drivers across Genesee County drove through closed roadways on Wednesday, risking their safety and their vehicles.

“It’s crazy for going through there, even if it’s like an inch deep. I wouldn’t be going through there,” said Michael Steiner, with Complete Towing.

Steiner said he had to tow out quite a few folks the past few days, but one at Court and Averill may be his most surprising.

“You couldn’t see. It was foggy, ya know. It just looked like the road was slick,” that driver said.

He said he and his friend sat in the submerged vehicle until his feet began to get wet.

“It was right to the windows. The windows were holding the water out and we just didn’t know what to do. Finally, I figured it was time to jump out the window and go swimming,” the driver said.

He and his friend both made it out of the vehicle OK, but Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell said this is not something to take lightly.

“We don’t want anybody walking through flooded areas or trying to swim through a flooded area. That gets to be a little too dangerous. So, we don’t really want anybody to do that. In essence, the key important thing is don’t drive through a flooded area and don’t attempt to walk through a flooded area,” Pickell said.

