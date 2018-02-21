Clio High School student arrested after making verbal threats

A Clio High School student was arrested weeks after making verbal threats.

Clio Area Schools Superintendent Fletcher Spears III sent a letter to parents on Feb. 21 notifying them of the student's arrest.

The student made the threats two weeks ago, Spears said.

The student is currently lodged in the Genesee County Juvenile Detention Facilities awaiting possible charges.

"Please understand that the student was not in the building and has not been on campus when the information was discovered and the side-by-side investigation took place," the letter said.

The letter added there was "no imminent threat" to students or staff.

"Student safety always will be our number one priority," the letter said.

It is unclear what the threats were.

