Navy veteran needs help repairing chair

A Mid-Michigan man who supported his country now needs the support of his community.

“I like to leave everybody with a funny joke to make your day,” said Tim O’Neill, veteran.

It’s no joke the 58-year-old Navy veteran is diabetic. His doctor said he must elevate his legs.

“I’m going back and you can see the chair doesn’t go all the way back the way it used to,” O’Neill said.

The chair is not quite three years old, but he said it needs a new motor and control switch.

O’Neill said it should not cost a lot to fix the control on his chair. He is just afraid the whole chair will become useless if it isn’t fixed soon.

“It’s going to cost me at least $170 for them to come out here, check out the chair, see what part I need and then come back and fix it. But that’s $170 up front that I have to pay,” O’Neill said.

He was on the U.S.S. Nimitz in the late 1970s. He has a picture of a plane that was on the deck of the aircraft carrier he served on.

“I was what we called a non-designated airman,” O’Neill said.

The Bay City native also volunteered to help out with the Jerry Lewis Telethon for 20 years.

If you can help him out, email your contact information to wnem@wnem.com.

