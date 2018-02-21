House votes to spend $175M on road repairs, transportation

The Michigan House has voted to spend $175 million on road and transportation projects as the winter thaw reveals awful potholes around the state.

Gov. Rick Snyder had proposed spending the money in the new budget year, which starts Oct. 1. But lawmakers decided to act Wednesday in response to the poor condition of roads.

Rep. Laura Cox, chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee, says, "The roads are just kind of crazy." She says moving on the money now will help communities prepare for the construction season. The Senate could vote next week.

Eighty percent of the money would go to the state Transportation Department and county road commissions. The Detroit News says the spending formula will include local population, pavement miles and other factors.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.