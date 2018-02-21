Humane society announced program that brings puppies, kittens to - WNEM TV 5

Humane society announced program that brings puppies, kittens to your work

(Source: Humane Society of Genesee County) (Source: Humane Society of Genesee County)
GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

The Humane Society of Genesee County announced a new program that brings puppies and kittens to your work.

The program, Think PAWsitive, aims to boost employee morale.

"We will bring in some puppies and kittens for your employees to snuggle with," the humane society said.

Financial Plus was the first company to participate.

If you are interested you can contact Mari Brooks at 810-744-0511 or mari.brooks@geneseehumane.org.

