Humane society announced program that brings puppies, kittens to your work

The Humane Society of Genesee County announced a new program that brings puppies and kittens to your work.

The program, Think PAWsitive, aims to boost employee morale.

"We will bring in some puppies and kittens for your employees to snuggle with," the humane society said.

Financial Plus was the first company to participate.

If you are interested you can contact Mari Brooks at 810-744-0511 or mari.brooks@geneseehumane.org.

