Northwood Baseball Falls At North Greenville 8-1

February 21, 2018 OVERVIEW – NORTH GREENVILLE SCORES: North Greenville Crusaders 8, No. 14 Northwood Timberwolves 1 RECORDS: Northwood 1-4, North Greenville 7-3 LOCATION: Ashmore Park – Tigerville, S.C. RECAP: Northwood leads early before falling 8-1 at North Greenville Wednesday afternoon (February 21). GAME HIGHLIGHTS Northwood got off to a good start in the game, scoring in the top of the first inning. NU got a pair of hits and a walk in the inning and scored on a David Vinsky sac fly that plated Nick Palmer

North Greenville threatened a few times, but the Timberwolves maintained a 1-0 lead into the fifth inning.

The Crusaders broke through in the fifth inning, scoring three runs to take the lead.

NGU kept the momentum going, scoring one in the sixth and four more in the seventh to break the game open.

After getting on the board in the opening inning, the Timberwolves offense only had a pair of hits over the final eight innings. GAME STATS Runs/Hits/Errors Northwood: 1/4/0, North Greenville: 8/14/0

Runners Left on Base: Northwood: 6, North Greenville: 9

Winning Pitcher: Tucker Burgess (3-1): 7.0 IP, 3 H, R, 10 K, 3 BB

Losing Pitcher: Dakota Roberts (0-1): 4 1/3 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 K, 4 BB TOP NU PERFORMERS Palmer: 1-4, R

Martinez: 1-3, 2B

Travis Janes : 1-3

Trevor Polewka : 1-1, 3B

Vinsky: RBI UP NEXT Northwood will finish their two-game series with North Greenville Thursday (February 22) at 2 p.m.