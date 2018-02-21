Northwood Baseball Falls At North Greenville 8-1

|
February 21, 2018
OVERVIEW – NORTH GREENVILLE
SCORES: North Greenville Crusaders 8, No. 14 Northwood Timberwolves 1
RECORDS: Northwood 1-4, North Greenville 7-3
LOCATION: Ashmore Park – Tigerville, S.C.
RECAP: Northwood leads early before falling 8-1 at North Greenville Wednesday afternoon (February 21).
GAME HIGHLIGHTS
- Northwood got off to a good start in the game, scoring in the top of the first inning. NU got a pair of hits and a walk in the inning and scored on a David Vinsky sac fly that plated Nick Palmer.
- North Greenville threatened a few times, but the Timberwolves maintained a 1-0 lead into the fifth inning.
- The Crusaders broke through in the fifth inning, scoring three runs to take the lead.
- NGU kept the momentum going, scoring one in the sixth and four more in the seventh to break the game open.
- After getting on the board in the opening inning, the Timberwolves offense only had a pair of hits over the final eight innings.
GAME STATS
- Runs/Hits/Errors Northwood: 1/4/0, North Greenville: 8/14/0
- Runners Left on Base: Northwood: 6, North Greenville: 9
- Winning Pitcher: Tucker Burgess (3-1): 7.0 IP, 3 H, R, 10 K, 3 BB
- Losing Pitcher: Dakota Roberts (0-1): 4 1/3 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 K, 4 BB
UP NEXT
- Northwood will finish their two-game series with North Greenville Thursday (February 22) at 2 p.m.