Northwood Baseball Falls At North Greenville 8-1 - WNEM TV 5

Northwood Baseball Falls At North Greenville 8-1

Posted: Updated:

February 21, 2018

OVERVIEW – NORTH GREENVILLE

SCORES:  North Greenville Crusaders 8, No. 14 Northwood Timberwolves 1

RECORDS: Northwood 1-4, North Greenville 7-3

LOCATION: Ashmore Park – Tigerville, S.C. 

RECAP: Northwood leads early before falling 8-1 at North Greenville Wednesday afternoon (February 21).  

GAME HIGHLIGHTS

  • Northwood got off to a good start in the game, scoring in the top of the first inning. NU got a pair of hits and a walk in the inning and scored on a David Vinsky sac fly that plated Nick Palmer.
  • North Greenville threatened a few times, but the Timberwolves maintained a 1-0 lead into the fifth inning.
  • The Crusaders broke through in the fifth inning, scoring three runs to take the lead.
  • NGU kept the momentum going, scoring one in the sixth and four more in the seventh to break the game open.
  • After getting on the board in the opening inning, the Timberwolves offense only had a pair of hits over the final eight innings.

GAME STATS

  • Runs/Hits/Errors Northwood: 1/4/0, North Greenville: 8/14/0
  • Runners Left on Base: Northwood: 6, North Greenville: 9
  • Winning Pitcher: Tucker Burgess (3-1):  7.0 IP, 3 H, R, 10 K, 3 BB
  • Losing Pitcher: Dakota Roberts (0-1): 4 1/3 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 K, 4 BB

TOP NU PERFORMERS

UP NEXT

  • Northwood will finish their two-game series with North Greenville Thursday (February 22) at 2 p.m.

Copyright Northwood University 2018. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.