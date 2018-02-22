Toxic chemicals found in water used in Midland, Saginaw, Bay City

The state says toxic chemicals were found in a Mid-Michigan water supply, but at this point, it's not believed there's a risk to public health.

The Department of Environmental Quality sent a letter to the Saginaw-Midland Municipal Water Supply Corporation Wednesday. The company pumps water from Lake Huron for use in those cities as well as a number of smaller communities.

The DEQ said it found PFA’s during two separate tests in the Au Gres area.

The chemicals are far below health advisory levels set by the federal government, but because they're a new contaminant, the DEQ wants you to be informed.

So, for now, it wants the water supplier to monitor PFA levels and said the communities it serves should consider different treatment options.

