Recent thaw to blame for Genesee County sinkhole

The recent thaw is blamed for a huge sinkhole in Mid-Michigan.

The hole opened on W. Mt. Morris Road near N. McKinley in Genseee County’s Flushing Township. It was about 2-feet wide and 4-feet deep.

Officials said it was the result of a failed culvert which required a temporary fix.

"With all the water flow and frost coming out of the ground and everything moving, they just wind up failing, and that's when you find your cross-culvert and catch basin failures and then potholes," said Alex Cook with the Genesee County Road Commission.

Crews will replace the culvert this spring.

