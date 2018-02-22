IRS warning of new tax refund scam - WNEM TV 5

IRS warning of new tax refund scam

Posted:
MICHIGAN, (WNEM) -

The IRS is warning of a sophisticated scam involving erroneous tax refunds deposited into the bank accounts of unwitting victims.

It begins with client data stolen from tax professionals.

Crooks use the data to file a fraudulent return, then try to reclaim the erroneous refund.

They'll either pose as a collection agency or send an automated call threatening criminal charges and provide a telephone number to call to return the refund.

If you think you may be a victim of this scam, visit the IRS website

