IRS warning of new tax refund scam

The IRS is warning of a sophisticated scam involving erroneous tax refunds deposited into the bank accounts of unwitting victims.

It begins with client data stolen from tax professionals.

Crooks use the data to file a fraudulent return, then try to reclaim the erroneous refund.

They'll either pose as a collection agency or send an automated call threatening criminal charges and provide a telephone number to call to return the refund.

If you think you may be a victim of this scam, visit the IRS website.

