Morning Moment: Girl struggles to get up icy driveway

An Oklahoma girl is learning the struggles of winter the hard way...literally.

Alexis Johnson, 11, just can't seem to make it up her icy driveway with the trash can.

Security cameras at her house caught the hilarious moments on video as Alexis slips, slides, and tumbles.

The girl wasn't hurt and found her misfortune pretty funny.

