Tuberculosis alert affects 600 people in three Michigan counties

Health officials are warning people in three Michigan counties they may have been exposed to tuberculosis.

The Detroit Free Press reports a healthcare worker with the disease may have had contact with more than 600 people from May to January.

The person worked at facilities in Oakland, Livingston and Washtenaw counties during that time.

The worker was only recently diagnosed and is not working while undergoing treatment.

