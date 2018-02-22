Drying out today, Flood Warnings still in place

It's been a rainy start to the week, but as we get ready to kick off the second half, things are finally going to get a chance to dry out a bit. Although the wet weather is gone, flooding concerns still remain around parts of Mid-Michigan.

Several Flood Warnings remain in place across Mid-Michigan. For more specific information for your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.

Today & Tonight

We're getting off to a dry start this morning which is great news for the Thursday morning commute, but keep an eye out for any roads that remained wet through yesterday evening as there may be some icy areas, especially on rural roads that don't dry out as easily.

Temperatures have fallen below freezing area wide this morning with readings in the lower to upper 20s out the door. Wind chills have even dropped into the teens in a few spots, so make sure the kids are dressed appropriately as they head out for the bus stops.

Expect generally mostly cloudy skies today, although a few breaks for sun aren't impossible. Highs will be cooler in the 30s again today, but it appears the 40s are going to be returning for the weekend.

Dry conditions hold through the evening hours of tonight and for much of the overnight before the next system starts to move in toward the morning commute on Friday.

Temperatures tonight will be critical, especially if we drop below freezing. If so, that means some light icing will be possible with some of the rain that moves in on Friday morning. While ice amounts are expected to remain under .10", we know it doesn't take a whole lot of ice to make things slick.

As of now, there are no advisories, but if there are any issued tomorrow morning or any special weather statements, we'll certainly let you know about them. Be sure to check back with the forecast tonight and plan for some extra time to be safe tomorrow morning!

Friday

Eventually, any freezing rain tomorrow morning will change over to plain old rain and temperatures will jump back into the 40s for Friday afternoon highs.

Rain should be primarily a morning threat to end the workweek, perhaps some areas lingering into the very early afternoon before eventually it comes to an end. Skies will stay fairly cloudy through the afternoon and evening, but it does look like your Friday evening plans are dry at this time.

Expect lows on Friday night to hover a few degrees on either side of 30, so plan on a gradual fall through the 30s if you're going to be out and about on Friday night.

