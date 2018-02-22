Flood concerns remain and wintry weather on the way

It's been a rainy start to the week, but as we get ready to end the work week the weather will take a more wintry turn for this evening.

Current Weather Alerts

Flood Warning remains in place for Arenac county. For more specific information for your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for multiple counties. Click here for Weather Alerts.

Tonight

We're continuing to remain dry this evening and for the first part of the night. Although, water ways are still flooding in many locations. Please be on alert and remember to turn around if you encounter a submerged roadway or sidewalk.

>>Slideshow: Mid-Michigan river levels<<

Expect generally mostly cloudy skies tonight with low temperatures dropping down into the upper 20s.

Our next disturbance will move in just after midnight and we can expect areas of freezing rain. While ice amounts are expected to remain under .10", we know it doesn't take a whole lot of ice to make things slick, so give yourself extra time for the morning commute. On top of the ice, locations across Michigan will encounter scattered rain showers and possibly a few snow showers mixed in. Up too a half inch of snow is possible.

Friday

Eventually, any freezing rain tomorrow morning will change over to plain old rain and temperatures will jump back into the 40s for Friday afternoon highs.

Rain should be primarily a morning threat to end the workweek, perhaps some areas lingering into the very early afternoon before eventually it comes to an end. Skies will stay fairly cloudy through the afternoon and evening, but it does look like your Friday evening plans are dry at this time.

Expect lows on Friday night to hover a few degrees on either side of 30, so plan on a gradual fall through the 30s if you're going to be out and about on Friday night.

