From flooding to ice

Flooding remains a problem even as waters begin to recede here in Mid-Michigan, but now we may be adding some ice to the equation.

Flood Warning remains in place for Arenac county. For more specific information for your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for multiple counties. Click here for Weather Alerts.

Overnight

Clouds continue to pile in overnight ahead of a new storm system rolling into the Plains. Most of the night will be dry, but rain will return just in time for the morning commute, and it's going to be bringing some company.

Temperatures will hover in the upper 20s and low 30s for most of the night, and that layer of sub-freezing air near the surface will cause some of that rain to freeze on contact with the surface. Drivers will want to remain alert for a light buildup of ice on the roads, especially north of the Tri-Cities and US-10. Ice accumulation there may reach 0.05" and while that may not sound like much, any buildup of ice is bad news for the drive. Though the greatest ice threat resides to the north, there will be the possibility of a light glaze of ice regionwide.

Friday

Eventually, any freezing rain tomorrow morning will change over to plain old rain and temperatures will jump back into the 40s for Friday afternoon highs.

Rain should be primarily a morning threat to end the workweek, perhaps some areas lingering into the very early afternoon before eventually it comes to an end. Skies will stay fairly cloudy through the afternoon and evening, but it does look like your Friday evening plans are dry at this time.

Expect lows on Friday night to hover a few degrees on either side of 30, so plan on a gradual fall through the 30s if you're going to be out and about on Friday night.

