Social media threat spread across nation prompts local scare

A Mid-Michigan high school will have extra police presence Thursday after a school shooting threat spread across social media.

Saginaw Public Schools said they are aware of the Facebook threat in which a post included the initials “SHS” as an identifier for the school.

“As a precautionary measure, we have alerted law enforcement and requested their presence at Saginaw High School tomorrow morning,” the district wrote on Facebook. “Although this is a national threat, we are taking it very serious in light of the current climate within this country. The safety and security of our children is our utmost priority.”

The social media post has been circulating across the nation.

Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense issued a statement after the image was circulated by Guam residents.

“After further research, it is known that the image is circulating across other schools from the continental United States,” the statement said.

According to the Sayre Borough Police Department in Pennsylvania, the “SHS” being referred to in the post is actually Springfield High School in Springfield, Ohio.

It's unclear if any arrests have been made in connection with the threat.

