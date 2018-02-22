Arson likely to blame in deadly Saginaw house fire, official says

Authorities say arson is likely to blame for a house fire that claimed the life of two women.

It happened about 10:20 p.m. Monday, Feb. 12 on the 1700 block of Wood Street.

>>Related: Ambulance got stuck in snow on way to fatal house fire<<

Fire Chief Chris Van Loo said 41-year-old Melissa Shook was killed in the blaze. The woman’s mother, 71-year-old Adair Smithpeters, was also airlifted to an out-of-county hospital. She died from her injuries two days later.

Saginaw County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Mark Gaertner told TV5 the fire will likely be ruled arson.

A 38-year-old man escaped the house fire and two women were rescued by firefighters, Van Loo said. Gaertner did not say if the son is considered a suspect. No charges have been filed, yet.

State police are bringing in a technical expert to examine electrical wiring in the home before they conclude their investigation.

Michigan State Police Lt. David Kaiser said the house was "unlivable" before the fire.

The people inside the home were supposed to leave several hours before the fire started, according to city officials.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.