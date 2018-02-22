Video: Driver rescued after vehicle stalls in floodwaters

Rescue crews were called in after a vehicle stalled in flood waters in Saginaw County.

It happened near Center Road and West Michigan, a section of road that was closed early Thursday morning due to water over the roadway.

Despite the closure, the driver attempted to get through the intersection, but his Jaguar stalled before making it all the way.

>>List of Mid-Michigan road closures<<

Crews pulled out an inflatable boat to bring the man to safety.

He was able to walk away.

Drivers who ignore road closed signs can be ticketed.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.