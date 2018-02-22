Swan Valley Schools dismissed early due to power outages - WNEM TV 5

Swan Valley Schools dismissed early due to power outages

SAGINAW COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A power outage caused Swan Valley Schools to dismiss early.

All schools were released by 12:15 p.m.

The cause of the outage is unknown, and there is no word on if classes will be in session tomorrow.

