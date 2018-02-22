Century Link/Verizon outage in parts of Mid-Michigan

Can’t make a call on your cell phone, you’re not alone.

Parts of Arenac and Iosco Counties are reporting outages impacting residents who have Century Link as a phone provider.

The outage is also impacting 7 Verizon towers that service Augres, Omer, and part of Iosco County.

Century Link/Verizon users can’t make or receive phone calls from their cell phones, or landlines.

911 in Arenac County is not impacted, and you can still receive phone calls via 911 or the administrative line (989) 846-4561 if you have an alternate provider.

If you have an emergency and can’t call out, please respond to your local fire department in Augres, Omer, or Standish.

At this time, the earlier repair time is estimated to be 7:30 p.m.

