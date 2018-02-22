Pothole repair season is underway in Flint

The City of Flint is already busy patching potholes as part of its Pothole Patching Plan for 2018.

“We have already started patching potholes per the plan and will continue to patch until the frost is out of the ground,” said Bincsik. “We expect this ‘pothole season’ to be fairly severe since there is approximately three feet of frost in the ground right now.”

Potholes usually form when the winter season has many freeze-thaw cycles. Extreme shifts in temperatures cause potholes to form because moisture seeps into cracks on the surface of a road and then freeze, causing that area to expand. When the ice thaws, it creates an empty space. Add heavy traffic on the surface, and the asphalt fails and cracks.

“We know potholes can be a nuisance to say the least,” said Betty Wideman Interim Director of Transportation for Flint. “Currently, we have all available crews out patching on the major streets. We will also be working on Saturdays as the weather allows. As crews are patching, they will also be backfilling any holes from the lead service line replacements that have sunk or settled.”

City officials will be going out in groups to patch potholes. They’re using a cold patch method until the hot asphalt becomes available in the late spring. Workers will be deployed into mapped areas defined by the following boundaries:

Area 1: Carpenter Rd. to Robert T. Longway West City Limit to Saginaw St.

Area 2: Carpenter Rd. to Robert T. Longway Saginaw St. to East City Limit

Area 3: Robert T. Longway to Hemphill West City Limit to East City Limit

In an effort to repair large potholes that could potentially cause damage on main streets in Flint as soon as possible, Street Maintenance crews are assigned to major streets first. For the purposes of pothole patching, major streets are identified as streets such as Saginaw, Dupont, Atherton, Robert T. Longway, Flushing, etc. Once potholes on those streets have been addressed, crews will be deployed on a daily basis to residential areas throughout the City based on assigned mapped areas.



You can report potholes in need of repair by calling the Street Maintenance Division at (810) 766-7343.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.