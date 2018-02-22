Arrests made following threats against Michigan schools

A teenager has been charged with making a false threat of terrorism at a Detroit-area high school.

The boy, who turns 16 in a few weeks, is accused of telling another student on social media that he was going to shoot up Melvindale High School. A photo of a person with a gun was shared.

There have been a number of threats in Michigan since 17 people were killed last week at a Florida school.

Two students have been arrested following an investigation into a threat at a school in the Portage district, near Kalamazoo. Meanwhile, a threat by an 18-year-old caused officials at Otsego High School to keep students home Thursday, north of Kalamazoo.

In the Flint area, a student who made a threat against Clio schools was arrested.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.