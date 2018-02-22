Flooding causing headaches for Flint residents

Water is starting to recede across Mid-Michigan after heavy rain caused widespread flooding.

The receding water is a big relief to Roger Prutt, Flint resident. Many roads surrounding his house have been closed due to flooding.

“When you live on a fixed income you can’t just drive around town driving through different detours and bypasses,” Prutt said.

He said it was difficult for him to get around.

“The streets were all flooded. Even the buses had to take the detours,” Prutt said.

Prutt lives off Pasadena Road in Flint. Some of his neighbors said heavy downpours caused them to be stuck inside for days.

“When it floods I can’t even get out of my driveway. I mean, it’s bad,” said Tina Barrett, resident.

Barrett said Thursday was the first day she could leave her house since Tuesday.

Genesee County received two to three inches of rain, causing a flood watch.

There was a flood warning on the Flint River, Kelsey Creek and Swartz Creek. But all those alerts were canceled by Thursday afternoon.

Barrett was happy to finally get out of the house.

“Feels good to be honest with you. Especially on a nice day,” she said.

Just down the street on Lavelle, Tracey Macintosh said flood waters caused some serious issues for her. She said the street was closed for days, forcing her to take a long detour through water and mud just to get some simple items from the store.

“As you can see, my boots are filthy. I need to do something about Lavelle. I need to sweep it and replace the storm drains,” Macintosh said.

Prutt is happy to see things back to normal, but she thinks there is a bigger problem that still needs to be looked at.

“I really would like to see your pothole get fixed. But above all, I’d really like to see our water system be able to take the water that we get here,” Prutt said.

