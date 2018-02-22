Residents turn flooding into family event

Nearly every river in Mid-Michigan got close to or surpassed its flood stage.

The Tittabawassee River spilled millions of gallons of water into surrounding neighborhoods.

“It’s just something to see,” said Gary Quellman, Midland resident.

Quellman said the Tridge area floods every time it transitions from winter to spring. He said even though it’s an annual event, it never gets old.

“It’s just different. You know, even though I’ve seen it before it’s just something to do. And it’s a sun shiny day. So, come out and watch it,” Quellman said.

Emergency officials said the Tittabawassee River crested Thursday morning at 27.5 feet, creating a soggy scene at the recreation area.

Quellman went with his grandchildren to take pictures of the flood with a drone.

“We’re going to try and get like TV5 and be a little professional with the drone,” Quellman said.

While residents were glad to take photos and videos of the floods, they realized there is a serious side to the weather event.

“We had family members from the last flood last year that impacted them. And we’ve been impacted by floods before. So, it’s terrible for sure,” said Luke Malace, resident.

Malace spent part of his day capturing images from high above the Tridge. He said it’s just another way to spend time with his family.

“We’re best buddies. So, I mean anytime I get a chance to hang out with him, this is just something fun to be able to do with him. We come out and drone random stuff and to get something like this, I mean, mine as well do it,” Malace said.

As for Quellman, he wants this to be the only time this year the family drone is used to capture flooding.

“I hope this is a melt off and so we’re not going to have any big flood in the spring,” Quellman said.

