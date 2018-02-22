District: Student threatens to bring rifle to school - WNEM TV 5

District: Student threatens to bring rifle to school

Posted: Updated:
MT. MORRIS, MI (WNEM) -

Police are investigating after a Mid-Michigan student threatened to bring a rifle to school.

A Mt. Morris High School student told another student he wanted to bring a rifle to school and shoot it, Mt. Morris Schools Superintendent Renae Galsterer said.

That threat happened Thursday afternoon.

School administrators were quickly informed and an investigated ensued, Galsterer said.

"At no time were students in any danger, nor was a weapon on school property," Galsterer said.

The investigation has been turned over to Mt. Morris police.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.