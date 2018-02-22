District: Student threatens to bring rifle to school

Police are investigating after a Mid-Michigan student threatened to bring a rifle to school.

A Mt. Morris High School student told another student he wanted to bring a rifle to school and shoot it, Mt. Morris Schools Superintendent Renae Galsterer said.

That threat happened Thursday afternoon.

School administrators were quickly informed and an investigated ensued, Galsterer said.

"At no time were students in any danger, nor was a weapon on school property," Galsterer said.

The investigation has been turned over to Mt. Morris police.

