Residents face flooded homes for second time in last year

Dozens of families are cleaning out flooded basements and other areas of their homes.

They are working hard to see if anything can be saved. Some are facing thousands of dollars’ worth of damage.

It comes less than a year after the devastating flooding that hit the region over the summer.

“It is discouraging,” said Jim Inman, Midland County resident.

Inman lives along the Chippewa River. Ice jams have caused the water in the tributary to backup, flooding the area.

“On Tuesday, it rose four feet over 12 hours and then between Tuesday and Wednesday it rose about 12 feet in less than six hours,” Inman said.

This is the second time in less than a year he has had to deal with this.

“We actually got a couple of feet of water in our house last year. So, what we did is we put some sandbags and we barricaded the basement doors. And we actually fared fairly well compared to last year,” Inman said.

Even though some water was able to eventually leak into his house, he said he will take it knowing there are plenty of other residents in Mid-Michigan who aren’t as lucky.

“It’s just sad. We have resources so we can help protect ourselves a little bit, but there’s a lot of people that can’t. So, it’s unfortunate for all of us,” Inman said.

