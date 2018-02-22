Michigan regulators seek volunteers for frog and toad survey

Michigan biologists are looking for volunteers to help with an annual survey of frogs and toads.

Declining numbers of frogs, toads and other amphibians have been documented worldwide since the 1980s. Studies suggest they're disappearing because of habitat loss, pollution, disease and collection.

Lori Sargent of the state Department of Natural Resources says Michigan has seen a decline in Fowler's toads and mink frogs over the past 20 years. They have a limited range in Michigan, unlike other frog and toad species.

The surveys are conducted by volunteer observers along a system of permanent routes, each consisting of 10 wetland sites. They listen for calling frogs and toads at each site, identify the species and estimate abundance.

If you're interested in volunteering, contact Sargent at 517-284-6216 or SargentL@michigan.gov.

