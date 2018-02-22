Ballpark Improvements Planned for 2018

Playground, team store to receive upgrades during the summer

MIDLAND, Mich. – With an exciting new upgrade already in place for the start of the 2018 season, the Michigan Baseball Foundation and the Great Lakes Loons are pleased to share two more improvements on the way at Dow Diamond over the next few months.

The popular playground area “Lou E’s Lookout” presented by MidMichigan Health, has been a staple for children and families during Loons games since 2007. The two main structures provide kids of all age’s innings of entertainment on summer evenings. Additional equipment will be added this season to give even more kids a chance to play together. The surface, designed to be soft and forgiving, will be completely replaced to guarantee the utmost safety.

Lou E’s Lookout will be available to fans during every home during the season, with construction taking place in late June. Miracle Midwest, a premier outdoor recreation company based in Holly, Mich., will assist with the project. The new-look playground is tentatively set to be unveiled on June 28, the first Loons home game after the all-star break against the Lansing Lugnuts.

Located on the northwest side of the stadium, the “Loon Loft” team store is a two-story space filled with team merchandise. Coming this season, a yet-to-be-named retro gear store will occupy 400 square feet on the 1st floor of the Loon Loft. Fans will have a view of the retro store as they enter the home plate gates of the stadium.

The space will feature retro gear of the Loons, MLB teams, local colleges and other Michigan merchandise. Apparel will include tees, fleeces and caps in men’s and women’s sizes only. The grand opening is slated for May 1, with the store being open during the Loons season.

“Commitment to our fans is always top-of-mind with us and it’s something we have and will continue to strive to do,” Loons General Manager Scott Litle said. “Our hope is to continue to keep Dow Diamond a world-class entertainment venue for our fans. From young to old, we want everyone to have an exceptional experience whenever they visit our ballpark.”

These two projects come on the heels of the $3 million investment in September 2017 to revamp the digital presentations throughout the stadium. Partnering with Daktronics, the Michigan Baseball Foundation installed the 5th largest video board in Minor League Baseball and largest in the Midwest League, measuring 31 feet tall by 80 feet wide. New 13HD pixel layout ribbon displays measuring 3.5 feet tall by 120 feet wide were placed on the front façade of the suite level down each baseline.

These capital improvements are made possible by the generous support of the Dow Corning Foundation, the Herbert H. & Grace A. Dow Foundation, the Rollin M. Gerstacker Foundation, the Charles J. Strosacker Foundation and the Michigan Baseball Foundation.

The Michigan Baseball Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity that was founded in 2006 to create regional economic development through creative partnerships, and to enhance the efforts of regional organizations that serve young people.

The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team’s inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team’s home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

Copyright Great Lakes Loons 2018. All rights reserved.