SVSU Women's Basketball Falls to #1 Ashland

February 22, 2018 ASHLAND, Ohio — The Saginaw Valley State Women's Basketball team headed down to the #1 Ashland University Eagles Thursday (Feb. 22) night. The Cardinals went on to drop the contest to the Eagles, 90-57. Even with the Cardinals earning the first two buckets of the night, the 2-0 lead at the 9:42 mark of play over the Eagles was the last time SVSU would be ahead of the #1 Ashland team. Saginaw Valley was led by junior Hannah Settingsgaard in the first quarter of play, notching in the team-high five points. Kierra Crockett and Rozhane Wells each had four points in the second quarter. At the halftime break, the Cardinals trailed to AU 51-26, with Settingsgaard's five points still leading the scoreboard for SVSU. Only two Cardinals scored in the third quarter, with freshman Laurel Jacqmain leading the way with nine points and going 3-of-7 from the field and notched two buckets from the charity stripe. Kaityln Geers contributed four points, as well. The reserves shined bright in the fourth quarter for SVSU, with five out of seven posting at least one point or more. Mariah Cook led the way with six points, two assists and one steal in her nine minutes of play. Julia Cianferra hit a solo triple in the final minutes, ending the night with three points. The Ashland Eagles went on to defeat the Cardinals for their 64th straight win, 90-57. Inside the Box Score Jacqmain led the team with 12 points, seven boards and tied the game-high of two assists.

Cook shined bright in the fourth quarter, scoring all six of her points in the nine minutes of action. She added two assists and one steal as well, earning herself the "Meijer" player of the game accolades.

Abby Duffy had eight points and four rebounds.

Geers notched 10 points and six boards.

The SVSU team out-shot the Eagles from the charity stripe, 61.5% to 57.1%.

The Cardinals forced 21 AU turnovers. Up Next... The SVSU Basketball team will conclude their conference play at Tiffin University Saturday (Feb. 24) afternoon at 3 p.m. Follow live stats, video and listen in with the links on the women's basketball schedule page. @SVSUWBB| #svsuwbb | @SVSUAthetics | #GoSVSU



