Flood warning issued for Flint River

Flooding continues across Mid-Michigan, with freezing rain on the way.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for the Flint River in Flint from 10 a.m. Friday until 4 a.m. Sunday.

Friday morning, the river stage was at 12.9 feet and steady. Flood stage is 13.0 feet.

The NWS said the water is expected to rise above flood stage by late Friday morning, and crest around 13.3 feet by this evening.

The last time the Flint River rose this high was in April of 2017. The water crest at 13.2 feet.

