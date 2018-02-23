WATCH: Aerial footage shows flood damage in Gladwin County

The flooding in Gladwin County has left its mark.

Parking lots turned into lakes in some cases and a surging Cedar River submerged the Gladwin City Park.

You can see large chunks of snow and other river debris littering the parking lot and sidewalks near the Riverwalk Place.

The Gladwin Community Center was also in the flood's path, causing damage to nearly every part of the building.

Volunteers of the Gladwin Area Friends of the Theater said this could shut down an upcoming show and cause thousands in damages to equipment.

