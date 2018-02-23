Morning Moment: Inventor harnesses the power of...dog poop?

Forget wind turbines or solar panels, a British inventor created his own device to harness a previously untapped resource.

It's clean energy - that's not so clean.

Brian Harper is actually harnessing the power of poo! He spent years cleaning up after dogs doing their business near his home in the English countryside.

He hated seeing dog messes littering the ground, and all those bags started adding up.

“I collected in the region of about 100-pounds weight of dog poo,” Harper said.

After months of messy experiments, the 66-year-old engineer said he saw the light.

Harper created a street lamp outside his home powered by biogas from dog waste.

While different breeds supply varying amounts of fuel, Harper said about 10 bags of poo from a medium-sized dog can light the lamp for two hours.

