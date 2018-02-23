Caught on Camera: Owl photobombs traffic cam - WNEM TV 5

Caught on Camera: Owl photobombs traffic cam

An owl inadvertently photobombed a traffic camera when it swooped in to take a closer look at the device.

The curious critter blocked the Finnish Transport Agency's view of the road close to the Tampele coastal tunnel when it perched in front of the lens.

Video captured by the camera shows the bird staring down the camera and occasionally glancing over its shoulder around to keep tabs on the passing traffic.

