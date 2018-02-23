Dry first half, messy second half of the weekend

Since the rain showers exited the region from earlier this morning, we have since dried out across Mid-Michigan. Unfortunately, this is be short lived as yet another system moves into the area for the second half of the weekend. Get the full forecast below!
Current Weather Alerts
Many local rivers are currently still under flood warnings.
For more specific information for your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.
Tonight
Conditions will will remain dry going throughout the rest of the evening. We will remain with mostly cloudy skies as we go throughout the rest of the evening and overnight period. The rain from this morning thankfully doesn't expect to make our flooding situation worse from all the rain we've received throughout this past week. Good news for the rivers that are finally starting to crest.
Lows will settle around 30 degrees by early Saturday morning. Our winds will be somewhat breezy coming out of the south west anywhere from 5-15 mph. This is make wind chills temperatures feel more like the 20s if not the teens.
Saturday
We may be able to clear out a little bit into Saturday morning, but don't get used to it as clouds will fill back in for areas that see any breaks. Expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky through the afternoon. However, dry conditions will prevail for most of the day.
Highs will top out in the upper 30s and low 40s for Saturday, a touch cooler than our highs from Friday.
A few showers may be possible later Saturday evening, primarily after 7 PM. This rain will be moving in from the southwest, so the farther northeast you are, the longer you'll have to stay dry. There may be a brief period of wintry mix at the onset, but eventually all areas will change to rain through the night.
Sunday
Temperatures will surge through the 40s on Sunday, with highs reaching into the upper 40s Wouldn't be surprised to see a few locations reach 50. A few showers will linger into the morning hours before eventually the system pulls away.
After the showers move out, we'll clear the skies out a bit and things look pretty nice for the afternoon under partly to mostly sunny skies.
Have an awesome weekend everyone!
