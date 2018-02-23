Drying out, flood warnings still in effect

It was nice to get a breather on Thursday after a wet start to the week. Rain showers arrived earlier this morning, but we have since dried out across Mid-Michigan. Unfortunately, this is be short lived as yet another system moves into the area for the second half of the weekend. Get the full forecast below!

Current Weather Alerts

Many local rivers are currently still under flood warnings.

For more specific information for your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.

Today & Tonight

Rain has come and passed through this morning , but conditions dry out going throughout the rest of the afternoon. We should manage to dry out before the kids come home from school later on this afternoon. The rain from this morning thankfully doesn't expect to make our flooding situation worse from all the rain we've received throughout this past week. Good news for the rivers that are finally starting to crest.

Temperatures will jump into the lower and middle 40s this afternoon, continuing the mild end to the month of February. We'll stay mild in the 30s and 40s this evening, and while cloudy, you'll be dry through any Friday night plans you may have.

Lows will settle around 30 degrees by early Saturday morning.

Saturday

We may be able to clear out a little bit into Saturday morning, but don't get used to it as clouds will fill back in for areas that see any breaks. Expect a mostly cloudy sky through the afternoon. However, dry conditions will prevail for most of the day.

Highs will top out in the upper 30s and low 40s for Saturday, a touch cooler than our highs from Friday.

A few showers may be possible later Saturday evening, primarily after 7 PM. This rain will be moving in from the southwest, so the farther northeast you are, the longer you'll have to stay dry. There may be a brief period of wintry mix at the onset, but eventually all areas will change to rain through the night.

Sunday

Temperatures will surge through the 40s on Sunday, with highs reaching into the middle and upper 40s. A few showers will linger into the morning hours before eventually the system pulls away.

After the showers move out, we'll clear the skies out a bit and things look pretty nice for the afternoon under partly to mostly sunny skies.

Have an awesome weekend everyone!

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.