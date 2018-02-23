Getting worse before getting better

We look to see another dry day across Mid-Michigan; great news especially for many of the locally rivers that are still above flood stage. Unfortunately, this is be short lived as yet another system moves into the area for late tonight into Sunday. Get the full forecast below!

Current Weather Alerts

Waters are receding, but many local rivers are currently still under flood warnings.

For more specific information for your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.

Saturday

We may be able to clear out a little bit into Saturday morning, but don't get used to it as clouds will fill back in for areas that see any breaks. Expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky through the afternoon. However, dry conditions will prevail for most of the day.

Highs will top out in the upper 30s and low 40s for Saturday, a touch cooler than our highs from Friday.

A few showers may be possible later Saturday evening, primarily after 7 PM. This rain will be moving in from the southwest, so the farther northeast you are, the longer you'll have to stay dry. There may be a brief period of wintry mix at the onset, but eventually all areas will change to rain through the night.

Sunday

Temperatures will surge through the 40s on Sunday, with highs reaching into the upper 40s Wouldn't be surprised to see a few locations reach 50. A few showers will linger into the morning hours before eventually the system pulls away.

After the showers move out, we'll clear the skies out a bit and things look pretty nice for the afternoon under partly to mostly sunny skies.

One of the bigger concerns for Sunday will be the winds. We can expect winds to really ramp up throughout the day anywhere from the southwest at 20-30 mph. Gusts could be as high as 40+ mph. Might be a good idea to secure any loose items down before finding them in the neighbor's yard.

Next Week

The warming trend will continue! We will look to see temperatures staying in the upper 40s and even reaching the lower to mid 50s by Tuesday. With March starting on Thursday, we look to be ending February on a warm note, as well as above average.

We also get a calm stretch of weather to start out the new work week. High pressure will be in full force to help keep skies mostly sunny for the first half of the week. Our next system doesn't look to impact Mid-Michigan until Wednesday. Enjoy the nice break while it's here!

Like always, be prepared and plan out your week by checking out the latest First Warn 5 7-day forecast.

Have an awesome weekend everyone!

