Rain, light icing possible this AM, dry Friday evening

It was nice to get a breather on Thursday after a wet start to the week but as we get Friday underway, another round of rain is knocking on the doorstep. Thankfully, this one will be lighter, but some light icing will be possible before temperatures warm up later this morning and afternoon.

Current Weather Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory: in effect for the counties of Alcona, Iosco, Ogemaw, and Roscommon until 11 AM Friday.

For more specific information for your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.

Today & Tonight

Rain chances will gradually increase as the morning goes on, and while temperatures hover around the freezing mark in places, a brief period of freezing rain and drizzle will be possible. As temperatures warm, we should switch to just plain rain in all areas later this morning and early afternoon.

The best chances for the icing will be in our northern counties where Winter Weather Advisories are in place.

Rain continues through the morning and some may linger into the very early afternoon, but we should be dry by the time the kids come home from school later today. We don't expect this rain to make our flooding situation worse as amounts should stay under .10" for most, with .25" expected to be an absolute max.

Temperatures will jump into the lower and middle 40s this afternoon, continuing the mild end to the month of February. We'll stay mild in the 30s and 40s this evening, and while cloudy, you'll be dry through any Friday night plans you may have.

Lows will settle around 30 degrees by early Saturday morning.

