Authorities: 2nd person dead after fire in Upper Peninsula

Authorities say they found the body of a second person in rubble following a fire in Michigan's Upper Peninsula that's being investigated as suspicious.

Two buildings in downtown Ironwood were badly damaged or destroyed early Wednesday, including one with apartments on two floors. Authorities say one person died Wednesday at a hospital after being rescued and a body was found Thursday in debris.

Two other people who were rescued were hospitalized. Names of those involved weren't immediately released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Ironwood Public Safety Department Director Gregory Klecker told the Daily Globe agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting.

Ironwood is in the western Upper Peninsula in Gogebic County, 18 miles south of Lake Superior.

